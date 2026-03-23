Izea Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Izea Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Izea Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Izea Worldwide Trading Up 4.6%

NASDAQ IZEA opened at $3.65 on Friday. Izea Worldwide has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $63.29 million, a P/E ratio of -365,000.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Izea Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Izea Worldwide had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Izea Worldwide will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Izea Worldwide

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IZEA. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Izea Worldwide by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 181,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Izea Worldwide by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Izea Worldwide by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Izea Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Izea Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 15.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Izea Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc is a technology-driven marketing services company that operates a global digital marketplace connecting brands, agencies and media companies with content creators and influencers. The company’s platform enables clients to plan, execute and measure content marketing and social media campaigns across blogs, social networks, video channels and other digital outlets. Through both self-service tools and managed service engagements, IZEA provides end-to-end solutions for influencer marketing, sponsored content creation and content distribution.

Key offerings include campaign management software, content licensing and rights management, influencer discovery and analytics, and performance reporting.

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