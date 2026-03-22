Maridea Wealth Management LLC Acquires 24,774 Shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF $WGMI

Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,774 shares during the quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 1,303.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,432,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,194,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 49,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

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Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WGMI opened at $37.68 on Friday. Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $67.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.94.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides active exposure to companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from bitcoin mining operations and/or services related to bitcoin mining. WGMI was launched on Feb 7, 2022 and is managed by Valkyrie.

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