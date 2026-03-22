Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys New Position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF $CGMU

Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,584,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,005,000 after buying an additional 5,890,074 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,998,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,897 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,597,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,582,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,772,000 after acquiring an additional 393,042 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,361,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,448,000 after acquiring an additional 69,685 shares during the period.

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Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.7%

CGMU stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $27.93.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.0827 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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