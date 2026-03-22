Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) and High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Financial Survey

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) and High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lantheus and High Tide, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantheus 0 3 8 0 2.73 High Tide 1 0 3 1 2.80

Lantheus currently has a consensus price target of $86.14, indicating a potential upside of 12.71%. High Tide has a consensus price target of $6.13, indicating a potential upside of 173.44%. Given High Tide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe High Tide is more favorable than Lantheus.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lantheus has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, High Tide has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

99.1% of Lantheus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of High Tide shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Lantheus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of High Tide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lantheus and High Tide”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantheus $1.54 billion 3.23 $233.56 million $3.37 22.68 High Tide $425.10 million 0.46 -$36.23 million ($0.34) -6.59

Lantheus has higher revenue and earnings than High Tide. High Tide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lantheus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lantheus and High Tide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantheus 15.15% 30.77% 16.10% High Tide -7.53% 0.58% 0.24%

Summary

Lantheus beats High Tide on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lantheus

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Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer. The company also offers Automated Bone Scan Index that calculates the disease burden of prostate cancer by detecting and classifying bone scan tracer uptakes as metastatic or benign lesions using an artificial neural network; RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation; and aPROMISE, an artificial intelligence medical device software; and PYLARIFY AI, an AI-based medical device software to perform quantitative assessment of PSMA PET/CT images in prostate cancer. In addition, it develops 1095, a PSMA-targeted iodine-131-labeled small molecule; PNT2002, a radiopharmaceutical therapy to treat mCRPC; PNT2003, an SSTR therapy that treats patients with SSTR-positive neuroendocrine tumors; MK-6240, a F 18-labeled PET imaging agent that targets Tau tangles in Alzheimer’s disease; LNTH-1363S, an fibroblast activation protein, alpha targeted, copper-64 labeled PET imaging agent; and flurpiridaz used to assess blood flow to the heart;. It has collaboration agreements with GE Healthcare; NanoMab Technology Limited; Curium; RefleXion Medical, Inc.; POINT; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc; and Ratio Therapeutics LLC. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About High Tide

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High Tide Inc. engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories. Further, it sells its products through online sales via e-commerce platform. The company offers its products under the Daily High Club, DankStop, FABCBD, GC, Nuleaf, Smoke Cartel, and Blessed CBD brands. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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