CI&T (NYSE:CINT) vs. SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) Critical Survey

SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD – Get Free Report) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.0% of SCHMID Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of SCHMID Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SCHMID Group and CI&T”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCHMID Group $68.81 million 4.95 N/A N/A N/A CI&T $489.65 million 1.39 $40.62 million $0.30 16.87

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than SCHMID Group.

Risk & Volatility

SCHMID Group has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SCHMID Group and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCHMID Group N/A N/A N/A CI&T 8.30% 13.46% 7.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SCHMID Group and CI&T, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCHMID Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 CI&T 0 2 5 0 2.71

CI&T has a consensus target price of $6.78, suggesting a potential upside of 33.87%. Given CI&T’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CI&T is more favorable than SCHMID Group.

Summary

CI&T beats SCHMID Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCHMID Group

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SCHMID Group N.V. develops and manufactures equipment and process solutions for electronics, photovoltaics, glass, and energy systems in Germany and internationally. The company offers electronics equipment, ET board, vertical and horizontal wet process, vacuum metallization and tech, plating, chemical mechanical polishing, and automation system solutions; and systems and process solutions for manufacturing and processing photovoltaic products, such as wafers, cells, modules, and thin films, as well as turnkey production lines. It also provides maintenance, after sales, customer training, and on-site services, as well as offers spare parts. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Freudenstadt, Germany.

About CI&T

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CI&T, Inc. provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

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