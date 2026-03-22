Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,381 shares during the period. Bristol Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $14,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.2%

BMY opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $116.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.26.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 73.04%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.

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