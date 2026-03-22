Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,381 shares during the period. Bristol Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $14,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about Bristol Myers Squibb
Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. and EMA approvals expanded Opdivo’s use into frontline Stage III/IV classical Hodgkin’s lymphoma for patients 12+, strengthening BMY’s oncology franchise and near?term revenue potential. Bristol Myers Squibb Transforms the Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma Treatment Paradigm with Expanded U.S. and EMA Approvals for Opdivo US FDA approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s cancer drug for Hodgkin’s lymphoma
- Positive Sentiment: Sotyktu (BMY) received a label expansion into psoriatic arthritis, broadening BMY’s immunology franchise and helping offset pressure from legacy oncology and cardiovascular patent cliffs. Will the Recent Label Expansion of BMY’s Sotyktu Boost Its Prospects?
- Positive Sentiment: BMY advanced its protein?degradation program: first?in?human dosing of BMS?986506 for clear cell renal cell carcinoma triggered a $10M milestone to Evotec, signaling pipeline progress and potential long?term upside if early data read out well. Evotec Receives $10 M Milestone from Bristol Myers Squibb Protein Degradation Collaboration
- Neutral Sentiment: HSBC nudged its price target to $60, a modest analyst upgrade that signals some confidence but is unlikely to drive large near?term moves on its own. HSBC Boosts Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $60.00
- Neutral Sentiment: BMY scheduled Q1 2026 results for April 30 — a near?term event that could reprice the stock depending on revenue and EPS versus guidance/expectations. Bristol Myers Squibb to Report Results for First Quarter 2026 on April 30, 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces (Schaeffer, Zacks) have highlighted BMY as a recommended pick or trending ticker, which can lift interest but may already be priced in. Top Stock Picks of 2026: Bristol-Myers Squibb Here is What to Know Beyond Why Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is a Trending Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Technical weakness flagged by a potential “death cross” (50?day moving average crossing below 200?day) can prompt selling by trend?followers and contributed to the down?pressure. These 3 Stocks Trigger Bearish Signals but 2 Offer Hidden Opportunity
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY
Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.2%
BMY opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $116.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.26.
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 73.04%.
Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.
BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.
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