Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $24,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 74.3% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 94.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $308.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.95.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total value of $734,565.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 70,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,693,836.16. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total transaction of $460,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 59,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,459.25. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 67,933 shares of company stock worth $14,363,897 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

More Capital One Financial News

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Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $181.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.37 and a 200 day moving average of $219.28.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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