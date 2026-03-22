NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 8,211 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,482 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,211 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 20,971 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 120,246 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 22,880 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 589,519 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $73,967,000 after buying an additional 260,089 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $70,850.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 104,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,053,953.78. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Shroff sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $81,946.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 39,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,575.12. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories News Roundup

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.5%

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

ABT opened at $105.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.75 and a 200-day moving average of $123.03. The company has a market capitalization of $183.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.27 and a fifty-two week high of $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 67.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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