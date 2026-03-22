International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Holdings Raised by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $26,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. American Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $304.00 to $247.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Dbs Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of IBM stock opened at $246.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.80. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $214.50 and a twelve month high of $324.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $230.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The company had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the transaction, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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