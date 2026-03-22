Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Aramark $ARMK

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,854 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Aramark were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Aramark by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,646,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,455,000 after buying an additional 580,215 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Aramark by 3.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,312,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,598,000 after acquiring an additional 639,423 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth approximately $132,157,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 281.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,367,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,319 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,218,000.

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Aramark Stock Down 0.6%

ARMK stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Aramark’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aramark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Aramark in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aramark from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Aramark from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Aramark

Aramark Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark’s offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

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