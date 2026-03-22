iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Shares Purchased by Maridea Wealth Management LLC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,015 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period.

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iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.74 and a 1 year high of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.71.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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