MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Stake Decreased by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up about 1.5% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of MercadoLibre worth $145,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,816,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,604,000 after acquiring an additional 59,838 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,740,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,194,000 after purchasing an additional 22,659 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 140,201.3% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,066,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,530 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 572,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,565,000 after purchasing an additional 50,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 497,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,635.76 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,631.18 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,948.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,091.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.66 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2,650.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,708.67.

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MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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