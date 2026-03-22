Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC Shares Acquired by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,259 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 6.8% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $10,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,631,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 121.6% in the third quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 112,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 61,939 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,365,000 after buying an additional 46,935 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 107,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 61,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,040,000.

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Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $17.49.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed. PDBC was launched on Nov 7, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

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