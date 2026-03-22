Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd Has $2.71 Million Position in Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Elastic accounts for 0.7% of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 1.4% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Elastic by 17.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Elastic by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Elastic by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Elastic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESTC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Elastic Price Performance

NYSE ESTC opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Elastic N.V. has a 1 year low of $49.90 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -66.62, a PEG ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.01.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Elastic had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $449.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.540 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.570 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 17,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $928,283.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 409,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,390,100.60. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $194,638.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,975,993.64. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,375 shares of company stock worth $2,091,797. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Elastic

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

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