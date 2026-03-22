Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 505,614 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,220,986 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,614 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.68% of Citizens Financial Group worth $423,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 891.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,970.0% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2,703.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

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Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.2%

CFG stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.81. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $68.79.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 15.19%.The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 4th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays set a $77.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Citizens Financial Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Susan Lamonica sold 13,258 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $769,494.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 165,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,632,956.84. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: CFG) is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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