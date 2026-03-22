Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $96.34, but opened at $92.25. Temenos shares last traded at $92.25, with a volume of 75 shares.

Temenos Trading Down 4.2%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.42.

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Temenos Company Profile

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Temenos AG is a Swiss-based provider of banking software and services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to meet the needs of retail banks, corporate financial institutions, private banks, microfinance organizations and credit unions. The company’s flagship platform, Temenos Transact, delivers core banking capabilities, while Temenos Infinity supports digital front-office operations. Together, these systems enable banks to manage deposits, lending, payments, customer relationships, analytics and regulatory compliance on a unified, API-driven architecture.

In addition to core and digital banking applications, Temenos develops specialized modules for risk management, revenue assurance, treasury operations, anti-financial crime and wealth management.

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