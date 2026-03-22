MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,809 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 79,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,414 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,326,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,410 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,227,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,715 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,568,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,630 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,113,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.35 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.15 and a twelve month high of $101.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.28.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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