Next (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Next PLC (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $88.30, but opened at $82.05. Next shares last traded at $83.59, with a volume of 552 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXGPY. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Next from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Next from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Next has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Next Stock Down 5.3%

Next Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.62.

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Next is a UK-based retail group best known for its clothing, footwear and homeware offerings sold through a combination of physical stores, online channels and catalog services. The company markets predominantly its own-label fashion and lifestyle ranges across women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, together with footwear, accessories and home products. Its multi-channel model aims to integrate in-store merchandising with e-commerce and direct-to-consumer catalogue sales to reach a broad customer base.

Operations combine a network of domestic stores in the UK with international presence delivered largely through franchise and partner arrangements, plus a global e-commerce platform that ships to multiple markets.

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