Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $201.47 and last traded at $202.3320, with a volume of 334738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $351.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

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Zebra Technologies Trading Down 1.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.10.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.01). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total value of $34,177.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,583,262.77. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,801,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,444,000 after buying an additional 416,568 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $772,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company’s product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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