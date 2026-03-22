Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF $AVSD Shares Purchased by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,010 shares during the quarter. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Vestment Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vestment Financial LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

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Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of AVSD opened at $70.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $397.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.85. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.23.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

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