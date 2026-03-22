iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Sold by Moller Wealth Partners

Moller Wealth Partners decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Moller Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 416.6% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,178,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,764,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,779 shares during the period.

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iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $242.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $271.60. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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