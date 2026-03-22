Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned about 0.06% of Axcelis Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 29.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $84.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.78. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $102.93.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $238.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.710 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,160. This represents a 13.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

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