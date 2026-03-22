Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 30,807 Shares of TriMas Corporation $TRS

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,807 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned 0.15% of TriMas worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TriMas by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,810,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,227,000 after purchasing an additional 150,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in TriMas in the third quarter worth about $111,673,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 778,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,100,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 151.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 427,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,501,000 after buying an additional 257,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 42.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 396,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after buying an additional 118,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

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TriMas Stock Performance

Shares of TRS stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.85. TriMas Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.55.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). TriMas had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of ($139.97) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriMas Corporation will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings raised TriMas from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRS

About TriMas

(Free Report)

TriMas Corporation is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Established in 1980, TriMas has built a global reputation for designing and manufacturing specialized products that serve a wide array of end markets. The company operates through multiple segments, each focused on high-demand niches where engineered solutions and rigorous quality standards are essential.

The Packaging segment supplies closures, dispensing systems and related components for the personal care, household chemicals, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical markets.

Further Reading

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