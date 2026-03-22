Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases New Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMRX

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 156,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMRX. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 3,446,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,883,000 after purchasing an additional 564,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,332,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after buying an additional 240,676 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,135,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after buying an additional 1,062,045 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 708,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 150,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $3,238,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMRX opened at $11.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 1.35. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

View Our Latest Report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a publicly traded integrated healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes oral solids, injectables, transdermals and biosimilars, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and women’s health. Alongside its generic offerings, Amneal has built a branded portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal development, positioning itself across both high-volume generics and higher-value specialty treatments.

Since its founding in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Modgil, Amneal has pursued growth through organic investment in research and development as well as targeted M&A.

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