Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 69,801 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,801 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.36% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $24,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMBS. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

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Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $45.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $46.39.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.1905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

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