Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Takes Position in Aura Minerals Inc. $AUGO

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Aura Minerals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AUGO. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Aura Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000.

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Aura Minerals Price Performance

Aura Minerals stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. Aura Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $90.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.16.

Aura Minerals Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -251.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AUGO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aura Minerals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Aura Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aura Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Aura Minerals from $46.60 to $52.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Aura Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aura Minerals

About Aura Minerals

(Free Report)

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

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