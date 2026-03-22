Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Takes $3.16 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,168 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 161 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 172 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 970.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

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Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $235.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.01 and a fifty-two week high of $303.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 72.23%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group set a $266.00 target price on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPE

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total value of $1,816,244.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,480 shares in the company, valued at $22,629,633.60. This represents a 7.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third?party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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