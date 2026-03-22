Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $4.10 Million Stake in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Celestica by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Celestica from $375.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their target price on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Aletheia Capital lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.24.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $268.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.77. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.88. Celestica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $363.40.

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In related news, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total transaction of $324,618.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Todd C. Cooper sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total transaction of $301,938.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 108,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,894,084.70. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,923 shares of company stock worth $88,027,459. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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