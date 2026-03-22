Legacy Private Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 367.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,943 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 64,627,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,800,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069,309 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,914.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,142,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,885,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,290,000 after purchasing an additional 69,988 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,233,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,445,000 after purchasing an additional 232,664 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,827,000 after purchasing an additional 246,971 shares in the last quarter.

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Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.65 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.0678 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors. BSCR was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

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