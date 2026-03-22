Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Stock Holdings Decreased by Maridea Wealth Management LLC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $256,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 18.7% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,578,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 25.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.55.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu bought 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,012.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 14,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,823,471.70. This represents a 428.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 68,623 shares worth $25,989,258. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $422.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $475.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $402.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $471.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $3.70. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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