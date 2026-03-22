Maridea Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 61.2% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

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Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $27.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

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