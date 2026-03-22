Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 133.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 867,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,105 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 5.0% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $33,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 72.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,201,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,888,000 after purchasing an additional 167,887 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the period. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 231,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of BATS DISV opened at $37.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.90. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DISV was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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