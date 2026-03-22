NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,002,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,907 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.3% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $57,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $5,091,641,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 640.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 46,516,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235,201 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,448,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275,810 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 124.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,619,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,436.96. This represents a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 307,240 shares in the company, valued at $15,362,000. This trade represents a 21.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 227,832 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,960 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Key Bank of America News

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore set a $59.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bank of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

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Bank of America Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $338.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.35. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $57.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

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