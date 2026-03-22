MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 222.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $597.94 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $641.81. The stock has a market cap of $800.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $622.42.

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Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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