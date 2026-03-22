Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Raises Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. $FLO

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536,507 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.52% of Flowers Foods worth $14,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 225.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 64.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 56.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Flowers Foods Price Performance

NYSE:FLO opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 1.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.1%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 247.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLO. Wall Street Zen raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research cut Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Stephens set a $11.00 target price on Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Flowers Foods

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 209,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $2,271,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,022,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,113,270.60. The trade was a 16.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Flowers Foods

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States, offering a variety of fresh bread, buns, rolls, snack cakes and tortillas. Headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia, the company operates an extensive network of bakeries and distribution centers that serve retail grocery chains, convenience stores, mass merchandisers and foodservice customers nationwide. Flowers Foods markets its products under well-known brands such as Nature’s Own, Wonder, Dave’s Killer Bread, Mrs.

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