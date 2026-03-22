Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Sells 21,970 Shares of Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,970 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 1,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Key Biogen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Positive Sentiment: New real?world data presented at AD/PD show high long?term persistence on lecanemab, with 78.4% on therapy at 18 months, ~67.3% at 24 months and 94% of clinical?trial completers entering the open?label extension — supports ongoing commercial uptake and durability of benefit for LEQEMBI. Article Title

New real?world data presented at AD/PD show high long?term persistence on lecanemab, with 78.4% on therapy at 18 months, ~67.3% at 24 months and 94% of clinical?trial completers entering the open?label extension — supports ongoing commercial uptake and durability of benefit for LEQEMBI. Positive Sentiment: Late?breaking data and regulatory momentum for other programs: litifilimab Phase 2 AMETHYST results will be presented at AAD (recent Breakthrough Therapy designation for CLE), and Biogen completed a BIIB080 imaging Phase 1 study — both reinforce pipeline diversification beyond Alzheimer’s. Article Title

Late?breaking data and regulatory momentum for other programs: litifilimab Phase 2 AMETHYST results will be presented at AAD (recent Breakthrough Therapy designation for CLE), and Biogen completed a BIIB080 imaging Phase 1 study — both reinforce pipeline diversification beyond Alzheimer’s. Positive Sentiment: Biogen launched a Phase 3 fumarate study targeting pediatric MS — a potential growth vector for the MS franchise if successful. Article Title

Biogen launched a Phase 3 fumarate study targeting pediatric MS — a potential growth vector for the MS franchise if successful. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest reports in recent feeds show anomalous/zero values and NaN changes — appears to be data noise rather than meaningful squeeze risk; monitor reliable exchanges for confirmation. (internal short?interest entries)

Short?interest reports in recent feeds show anomalous/zero values and NaN changes — appears to be data noise rather than meaningful squeeze risk; monitor reliable exchanges for confirmation. (internal short?interest entries) Negative Sentiment: A securities class action has been certified in the District of Massachusetts on behalf of Biogen purchasers — this increases legal overhang and potential near?term headline risk. Article Title

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total transaction of $531,547.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,232.69. This trade represents a 24.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 target price on Biogen in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BIIB

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $181.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.06 and its 200 day moving average is $168.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.68. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.