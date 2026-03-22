Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,131 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $537,418,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in Kenvue by 233.4% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 31,265,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,388,000 after buying an additional 21,886,537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kenvue by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,361,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,008,000 after buying an additional 9,240,434 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kenvue by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,265,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,447,000 after buying an additional 8,436,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Kenvue by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 14,509,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,446,000 after buying an additional 6,559,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

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Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $25.17.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 107.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KVUE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, January 9th. Argus raised shares of Kenvue to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

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Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over?the?counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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