Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Buys 27,844 Shares of Aptiv PLC $APTV

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 90.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,844 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management increased its stake in Aptiv by 1.5% in the third quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 12,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 18.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,515. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Aptiv had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price target on Aptiv and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Aptiv from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptiv

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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