Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Stake Raised by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,277 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NU were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in NU by 166.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in NU by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NU by 63.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NU by 743.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of NU by 694.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.
NU Trading Down 1.5%
NYSE NU opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11.
NU News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting NU this week:
- Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded NU from “neutral” to “buy” and nudged its price target higher to $17.60, signaling analyst conviction and providing an explicit upside thesis for investors. UBS upgrades Nu Holdings (NU)
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks reports NU’s efficiency ratio has plunged toward ~20%, a structural improvement that can drive margin expansion, faster reinvestment/growth and help justify a premium valuation multiple. This is a key fundamental bullish point for medium?term upside. NU’s Efficiency Edge: A Key Factor Driving Its Premium Narrative
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/column pieces reiterate NU’s growth story and long?run potential—highlighting customer growth, product expansion and returns that support a long?term “growth stock” thesis for investors comfortable with cyclicality. Is Nu (NU) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think “Yes”
- Positive Sentiment: NU is being cited among low?leverage names that could be relatively safer amid rising geopolitical risk and macro uncertainty—this framing can attract risk?off flows into the stock. Bet on These 5 Low-Leverage Stocks as Middle East Conflict Goes On
- Neutral Sentiment: A valuation check piece examines whether recent pullbacks leave NU attractively priced after a strong multi?year run—useful context but not an immediate directional trigger. Is Nu Holdings (NU) Still Attractive After Recent Pullback And Strong Three Year Run?
- Neutral Sentiment: Market note reports NU recently ticked higher in a session where the broader market dipped—short?term price moves reflecting volatility rather than new fundamentals. Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage also notes recent days where NU fell more than the broader market and has shown notable 30?day and YTD weakness; that momentum/positioning pressure is the immediate driver of today’s softer price action. Here’s Why Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Fell More Than Broader Market
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NU has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research raised NU from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Santander raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.26.
Check Out Our Latest Report on NU
NU Company Profile
Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.
Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.
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