Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Stake Raised by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,277 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NU were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in NU by 166.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in NU by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NU by 63.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NU by 743.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of NU by 694.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

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NU Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE NU opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11.

NU News Summary

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. NU had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 18.19%.The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting NU this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research raised NU from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Santander raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.26.

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NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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