Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Invests $15.11 Million in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. $RRR

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 247,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,114,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.23% of Red Rock Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RRR. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,961,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $1,441,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $3,786,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 26.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

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Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $57.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average is $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.99.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.90 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 58.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RRR shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RRR

About Red Rock Resorts

(Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc (NASDAQ: RRR) is a publicly traded gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Summerlin, Nevada. The company owns and operates a diversified portfolio of full-service casino resorts and neighborhood gaming properties in the Las Vegas valley. Its core business activities include resort hotel accommodations, casino gaming, food and beverage operations, entertainment and convention services designed to meet the needs of both leisure and business travelers.

The company’s flagship resort, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, features a full range of table games, slot machines, a luxury spa, convention space, multiple signature restaurants and live entertainment venues.

Further Reading

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