Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Sells 18,695 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,695 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 23.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,682,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,804,000 after purchasing an additional 798,427 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down from $102.00) on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.71.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 3.3%

NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $91.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $110.90.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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