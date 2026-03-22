Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 4.5% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1,074.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $527,243,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,291,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $290,208,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $202,126,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $122.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.45. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $95.73 and a one year high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43.

Key Stories Impacting Alibaba Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

A number of research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Freedom Capital downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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