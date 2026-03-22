Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $12.43 Million Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals Company $CMC

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,864 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.20% of Commercial Metals worth $12,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Commercial Metals by 42.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Commercial Metals Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of CMC stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average of $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.47. Commercial Metals Company has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.29. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer J. Durbin sold 25,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $2,003,248.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 52,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,813.60. This represents a 32.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis V. Arriola bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.69 per share, with a total value of $149,380.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,238 shares in the company, valued at $689,986.22. This trade represents a 27.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CMC. Citigroup raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMC

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is a leading global steel and metal recycler, manufacturer and fabricator based in Irving, Texas. The company operates an integrated network of scrap recycling facilities, electric arc furnace steel mills, metal fabrication plants and distribution centers. Through these operations, Commercial Metals collects and processes ferrous scrap to produce finished steel products and provides recycled metal to a variety of end markets.

In its steelmaking segment, CMC uses electric arc furnace technology to transform recycled scrap into reinforcing bar (rebar), merchant bar, coil and structural products.

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