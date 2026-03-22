Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 46,485 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. $AAOI

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL decreased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,485 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.66% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $11,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,392,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,738,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,915,000 after acquiring an additional 551,910 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 60.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,160,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,091,000 after purchasing an additional 435,349 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,057,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

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Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $87.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $128.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.68 and a beta of 3.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $134.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.090-0.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAOI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $43.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Optoelectronics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William H. Yeh sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $1,586,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 238,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,257,497.44. This represents a 5.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 36,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $3,649,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 233,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,420,204.50. This trade represents a 13.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 309,833 shares of company stock worth $26,991,062 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company’s core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company’s product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

See Also

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