Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Buys 473,769 Shares of Sonos, Inc. $SONO

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 722,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,769 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.60% of Sonos worth $11,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 5.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sonos by 38.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 151,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 42,006 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Sonos by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.
Sonos Trading Down 2.3%
SONO stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -77.18 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SONO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sonos in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on Sonos in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
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More Sonos News
Here are the key news stories impacting Sonos this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded SONO to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list and also listed Sonos among its top value picks — a likely catalyst for investor interest and potential buying demand. New Strong Buy Stocks for March 20th
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks also included SONO on its Best Value Stocks list, reinforcing the narrative that some analysts see upside from current levels. Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 20th
- Positive Sentiment: Sonos is running a UK integrator event to introduce a new multizone amplifier — a sign of channel expansion and product lineup investment that could boost commercial/installer sales over time. Sonos launches UK integrator event for new multizone amp
- Positive Sentiment: Editorial coverage remains favorable for product desirability — roundups and “best of” lists highlight Sonos speakers and the Ace headphone as compelling buys, supporting brand strength and long-term demand. Best Sonos Smart Speakers to Buy in 2026 Two years later, should you still buy the Sonos Ace?
- Neutral Sentiment: Sonos-certified refurbished listings (with original warranty) keep devices in market circulation and can sustain demand for legacy SKUs without new production — neutral for sales but mixed for ARPU. Certified refurbished from Sonos direct
- Negative Sentiment: Widespread, deep discounts across Sonos products (Beam Gen 2 in Amazon spring sale, $100 off the Sub, steep cut on Ace headphones, soundbar/subwoofer combos $250 off) suggest heavy promotional intensity that can boost unit sales short term but may pressure margins and signal inventory clearing. Links: Beam Gen 2 Amazon sale Subwoofer $100 off Ace price drop Soundbar/subwoofer combo deal
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 494,719 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,668,144.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 15,424,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,087,484.50. This represents a 3.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,140,482 shares of company stock valued at $46,905,007 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.
Sonos Company Profile
Sonos, Inc is a consumer electronics company specializing in wireless home audio systems. The company’s core business revolves around designing, developing and manufacturing smart speakers and soundbars that deliver high-fidelity audio and seamless multi-room listening experiences. Sonos products connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and integrate with popular streaming services, enabling users to control music and other audio content through a dedicated mobile app, voice assistants or traditional controls.
Sonos offers a diversified product lineup that includes compact speakers such as Sonos One and Sonos Roam, premium models like Sonos Five and Sonos Move, home theater solutions including Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc, as well as accessories such as the Sonos Sub and Sonos Amp.
Further Reading
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