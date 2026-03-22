Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Cuts Position in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL decreased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,141 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $12,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 32.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

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Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $130.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.58. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $121.03 and a 12 month high of $155.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $857.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.92 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 140.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.08, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,609.60. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EXR. BNP Paribas Exane raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Extra Space Storage

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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