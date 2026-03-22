Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on GCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Friday, March 6th. Williams Trading raised shares of Genesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $38.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Genesco from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genesco Trading Down 3.1%

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 90.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 607.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 66,236 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 41,191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 2,995.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 161,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GCO opened at $24.84 on Friday. Genesco has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.86.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.67 million. Genesco had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 2.92%. Genesco has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.900-2.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Company Profile

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Genesco Inc is a Nashville, Tennessee-based retailer, wholesaler and licensee specializing in branded footwear, headwear, apparel and accessories. Through its portfolio of retail chains, wholesale distribution channels and licensing agreements, Genesco brings a range of product offerings to consumers in North America and Europe.

The company’s retail segment includes specialty chains such as Journeys, which targets fashion-focused teens and young adults in the United States and Canada, and Schuh, a footwear retailer with locations in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

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