Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2026

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCOGet Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on GCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Friday, March 6th. Williams Trading raised shares of Genesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $38.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Genesco from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Genesco

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 90.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 607.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 66,236 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 41,191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 2,995.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 161,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Trading Down 3.1%

NYSE:GCO opened at $24.84 on Friday. Genesco has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.86.

Genesco (NYSE:GCOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.67 million. Genesco had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 2.92%. Genesco has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.900-2.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genesco Inc is a Nashville, Tennessee-based retailer, wholesaler and licensee specializing in branded footwear, headwear, apparel and accessories. Through its portfolio of retail chains, wholesale distribution channels and licensing agreements, Genesco brings a range of product offerings to consumers in North America and Europe.

The company’s retail segment includes specialty chains such as Journeys, which targets fashion-focused teens and young adults in the United States and Canada, and Schuh, a footwear retailer with locations in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.