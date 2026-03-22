Rui Avelar Sells 3,119 Shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) insider Rui Avelar sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $14,815.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 427,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,259.25. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rui Avelar also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Rui Avelar sold 29,996 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $146,680.44.

On Monday, December 22nd, Rui Avelar sold 2,261 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $16,166.15.

Evolus Stock Down 4.5%

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $4.64 on Friday. Evolus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $301.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOLS shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Evolus from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EOLS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Evolus by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,820,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,707,000 after acquiring an additional 93,792 shares in the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP grew its position in shares of Evolus by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 4,138,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,413,000 after acquiring an additional 796,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolus by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,428,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after acquiring an additional 110,693 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth about $20,650,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,431,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

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Evolus, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on medical aesthetics. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Evolus develops and commercializes products designed to enhance facial appearance through minimally invasive procedures. Since its founding in 2017, the company has positioned itself in the fast-growing aesthetic market by partnering with leading manufacturers and leveraging clinical expertise to bring innovative injectables to practitioners and patients.

The company’s flagship offering, Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), is a neuromodulator approved by the U.S.

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