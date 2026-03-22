Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Trading 1.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.03 and last traded at $17.8710. 238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Trading Up 1.8%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30.

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About Farmers and Merchants Bancshares

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Farmers and Merchants Bancshares is the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Bank, a community-focused institution based in Lyons, Kansas. Through its banking subsidiary, the company provides a full range of deposit and lending products designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and small businesses. Core offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and consumer loan products such as auto and home mortgages.

In addition to traditional banking services, Farmers and Merchants Bancshares offers commercial and agricultural lending to support local enterprises and farming operations throughout its service area.

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