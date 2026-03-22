First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Trading Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.51 and last traded at $28.76. 281,977 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 186,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.16.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77.

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First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies. FEMB was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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